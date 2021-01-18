Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 130,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

