Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.84. 31,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

