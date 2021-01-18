BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.10

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13.

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

