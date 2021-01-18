BMO Capital Markets Raises GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $3.10

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.40 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

