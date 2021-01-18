BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

BNP opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.55.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

