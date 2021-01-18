BOCOM International Begins Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Equities research analysts at BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 187,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Futu by 96.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.