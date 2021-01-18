Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

