Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 168.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 285.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,490. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

