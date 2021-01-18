Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SAP by 41.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

