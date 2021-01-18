Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $844,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,103,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712,979. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

