Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $263,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,040. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $129.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

