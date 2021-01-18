Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 477 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,030. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

