BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LND stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

