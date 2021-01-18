Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $872,003. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

