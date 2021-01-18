Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $8.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings per share of $8.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.77 and the lowest is $8.65. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $7.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $25.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.95 to $25.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $28.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.91 to $28.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,218.44 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,250.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,022.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

