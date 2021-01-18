Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

