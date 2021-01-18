Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $159.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.46 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $669.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.71 million to $710.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.42 million, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

