Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

