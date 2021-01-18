Brokers Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NYSE:WWW opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

