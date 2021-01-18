Brokers Set Expectations for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

