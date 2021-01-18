BTIG Research Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

