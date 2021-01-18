Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVRDF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BVRDF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

