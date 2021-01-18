Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 7,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,810. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

