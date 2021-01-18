Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

