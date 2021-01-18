Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,300. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

