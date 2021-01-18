Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 34,898,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,047. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 2,165.26%.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

