Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

