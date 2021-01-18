Canaccord Genuity Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $31.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.08.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

