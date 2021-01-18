Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of PBEGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,470. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

