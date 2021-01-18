Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $24.20

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.97.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tilray by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

