Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. 572,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,530. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

