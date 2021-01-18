Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Shares of Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.94. Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$565.44 million and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

About Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

