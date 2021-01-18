Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 944,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 73,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,400. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.