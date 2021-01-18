Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 944,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:CUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 73,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,400. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.30.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.