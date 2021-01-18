Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.38 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.