Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s (CARR) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Monday. Carr’s Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £121.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500.

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

