Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s (CARR) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Monday. Carr’s Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £121.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

