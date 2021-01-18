Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CARE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CARE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 6,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

