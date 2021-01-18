Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,877,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $287.57 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

