Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ APOP opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.