Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 885,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.57 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

