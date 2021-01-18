Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CRNT traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,320. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

