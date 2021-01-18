Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

CDAY stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

