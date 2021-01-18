Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.21. 62,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,660. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

