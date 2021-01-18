ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Update

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $2,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

