Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 202,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.