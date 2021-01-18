Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,940. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chegg by 19.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.