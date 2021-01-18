Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of CHYHY stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.