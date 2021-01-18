CIBC Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

