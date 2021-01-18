Citigroup Raises Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $21.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

