Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.25. 118,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

