Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

